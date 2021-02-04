US: Factory Orders rise by 1.1% in December vs. 0.7% expected

Factory Orders in US rose more than expected in December.

US Dollar Index edges higher toward 91.50 in American trading hours.

New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US rose by $5.2 billion, or 1.1%, to $493.5 billion in December, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. This reading followed November's increase of 1.3% (revised from 1%) and came in better than the market expectation of 0.7%.

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in December, up eight consecutive months, increased $1.2 billion, or 0.5%, to $246.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.2% increase," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis at 91.44.