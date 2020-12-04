US: Factory Orders increase by 1% in October vs. 0.8% expected

Factory Orders in the US rose more than expected in October.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory around 90.60.

New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US rose by $4.9 billion, or 1%, to $480.8 billion in October, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. This reading followed September's increase of 1.3% (revised from 1.1%) and came in slightly better than analysts' estimate of 0.8%.

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, up six consecutive months, increased $3.2 billion, or 1.3%, to $241.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no attention to this report and was last seen losing 0.16% on the day at 90.57.