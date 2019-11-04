US factory orders for September came in worse than expectations of -0.5% to print at -0.6%.
The monthly report is based on manufacturer's shipments, inventories, & orders from the United States Census Bureau, The data totals the dollar volume of new orders, shipments, unfilled orders, and inventories reported by domestic manufacturers.
The dollar barely reacted to the news as there are bigger themes in play for the rest of the session.
ECB's new President Lagarde is expected to speak at 7.30 pm London time but it is unclear whether she will mention monetary policy.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1150 as there has been some USD strength throughout the EU session this morning.
Another key theme for the session has been the positive trade rhetoric from both China and the US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors
Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
Gold hangs above USD 1510 despite a strong risk tone
Interestingly today gold is only 0.15% lower today as stocks push higher and the dollar index trades 0.15% to the good.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.