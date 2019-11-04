US factory orders for September came in worse than expectations of -0.5% to print at -0.6%.

The monthly report is based on manufacturer's shipments, inventories, & orders from the United States Census Bureau, The data totals the dollar volume of new orders, shipments, unfilled orders, and inventories reported by domestic manufacturers.

The dollar barely reacted to the news as there are bigger themes in play for the rest of the session.

ECB's new President Lagarde is expected to speak at 7.30 pm London time but it is unclear whether she will mention monetary policy.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1150 as there has been some USD strength throughout the EU session this morning.

Another key theme for the session has been the positive trade rhetoric from both China and the US.