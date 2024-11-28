US expected to unveil further AI chip sanctions against China on Monday

The US is expected to announce another set of measures on Monday designed to further restrain China's ability to develop advanced artificial intelligence, per WIRED.
The measures might include sanctioning dozens of Chinese companies that produce semiconductor equipment, as well as imposing limits on a few chip manufacturing factories, some of which are linked to the Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.01% lower on the day to trade at 0.6497.
