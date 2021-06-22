US: Existing Home Sales decline again but are still running at a very strong pace – Wells Fargo

Data released on Tuesday, showed a decline in Existing Home Sales in May to a 5.8 million unit (annual rate). Existing home sales have declined during each of the past four months but are still running at a very strong pace and modestly above their pre-pandemic level, explain analysts at Wells Fargo. They noted the median price of an existing home sold in May rose to $350,300, which is up an astounding 23.6% from the prior year.
Key Quotes:
“Existing home sales fell less than expected in May, with overall sales falling 0.9% to a 5.80 million-unit annual rate. The decline in sales was widely expected and follows a drop during each of the prior three months. Apparently, many potential home buyers are reassessing the immediacy of buying a first home or upgrading or downsizing from their current home. Like so many other areas of the post-pandemic economy, supply-side issues are the primary disruptive influence on the housing market, with the persistence of near record low inventories of existing homes contributing to the record run-up in home prices. Rising home prices cut both ways.”
“Data from both the University of Michigan and Conference Board show that plans to purchase a home fell sharply during May. While a pullback was expected, the magnitude of the drop was eye-opening and supports our thesis that the pandemic-driven tailwind home sales have enjoyed appears to be lessening. With much of the adult population vaccinated and fears of contracting COVID significantly diminished, workers are returning to the office or workplace sooner than had been expected. Moreover, much of the speculation about how many workers would work remotely indefinitely appear to have been greatly exaggerated. While there is little doubt the workplace will be more flexible going forward, most people that worked in an office prior to the pandemic will work in an office post-pandemic.”
“We will likely see some rebound in buying plans and existing home sales this summer, as the recent decline in mortgage rates attracts more buyers back into the market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair trades at weekly highs above 1.1920 as investors await for Fed chief Powell. Upbeat market mood supports high-yielding currencies following upbeat US data.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1,780 ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,772 region heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.