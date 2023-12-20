US equities close lower after a sharp turnaround late Wednesday, S&P 500 falls 1.5%

- US equities closed sharply lower, snapping the post-Fed pivot rally.
- S&P 500 inched within half a percent of all-time highs before a harsh correction.
- Dow abruptly ends a nine-day winning streak.
The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 major equity index sharply reversed late Wednesday to close the day down almost 1.5% after coming within half a percent of setting a new all-time high. US equities declined in a harsh pullback on Wednesday after markets pared back a recent rally sparked by the Fed's policy pivot last week.
US stocks rallied on runaway expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts next year after the Fed admitted that the rate hike cycle is truly over, and the Fed dot plot of interest rate expectations shifted to include up to three rate cuts next year for 75 basis points.
Market expectations surged after the Fed met the market halfway, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) into a new all-time high. Money markets are pricing in over six rate cuts for an eye-watering 150 basis points in rate cuts in 2024, with a 21% chance of a rate cut as soon as March.
Fed pivot sparks rally, but upside momentum meets abrupt end on Wednesday
Fed officials have been taking turns splashing cold water on overactive investor imaginations, and the efforts appear to have paid off late Wednesday, sending equities lower across the board with all major indices declining sharply.
The S&P and the NASDAQ both fell around one and a half percent, shedding 70 and 225.28 points respectively. The S&P slipped back below the $4,700 handle to close the day at $4,698.35 while the NASDAQ wrapped up Wednesday down to $14,777. The DJIA also lost a little over one and a quarter percent to shed 475 points and end the mid-week market session at $37,082.
Markets head into the back half of the trading week with US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures slated for Thursday, with Friday set for one last print of high-impact inflation, consumer demand, and economic expectations figures with US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, Durable Goods Orders, and December's Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
S&P 500 Technical Outlook
The S&P's sharp decline late Wednesday has the major index tumbling towards the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above $4,640, and intraday price action has the S&P 500 trading well above the last meaningful swing low into $4,540.
On the daily candlesticks, The S&P 500 has snapped its recent winning streak and is poised for its first weekly loss since October, having closed in the green for seven consecutive weeks.
The long-term 200-day SMA is drifting higher into the $4,350 neighborhood, and the closest technical support point rests at the 50-day SMA just above $4,450.
S&P 500 Hourly Chart
S&P 500 Daily Chart
S&P 500 Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4697.31
|Today Daily Change
|-68.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|4766.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4612.52
|Daily SMA50
|4448.03
|Daily SMA100
|4430.18
|Daily SMA200
|4336.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4766.76
|Previous Daily Low
|4739.46
|Previous Weekly High
|4735.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|4595.4
|Previous Monthly High
|4586.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|4171.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4756.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4749.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4748.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4730.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4720.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4775.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4784.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4802.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains ground above 0.6800, US PCE data eyed
The AUD/USD pair gains ground above the 0.6800 mark, the highest in five months during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar and risk appetite. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6801, down 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD tests above 1.1000 as markets bet big on Fed rate cuts
The EUR/USD climbed on Thursday, bolstered back into the 1.1000 handle as broad-market risk appetite pinned into the high side, fueled by US inflation figures continuing to decline faster than market forecast models can account for.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
XRP price finds support as Ripple maps the power of AI and blockchain in cybersecurity and financial services
Ripple price seems to have found support above the $0.6000 psychological, but the odds still favor the downside. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has picked into what the future holds for Ripple, dissecting the convergence of AI and blockchain and its potential to revolutionize cybersecurity and financial services.
Navigating the last major data release of the year
The week concludes with the last major data release for the year, the core PCE price index. If projections of a 0% monthly change for November hold, the six-month annualized calculation would settle at 2%, aligning with the Fed's definition of price stability.