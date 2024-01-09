US equities broadly closed lower on Tuesday, NASDAQ ekes out a small gain as investors blink

- US equity indexes closed mostly in the red as the risk rally draws to a close.
- Risk appetite is struggling in the week following last Friday’s 2024.
- 2023’s last-quarter rally drew to a close as equities struggle in January.
US major equity indexes closed mostly lower on Tuesday with tech stocks leading the charge down the charts, though the NASDAQ composite index managed to squeeze out a minor gain while the rest of the indexes declined heading into a hefty midweek reporting window.
Tuesday saw 113 companies drop earnings reports either throughout the day or after the closing bell, but investors are broadly twisting in place, pulling back slightly from equities ahead of Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print.
Investors were knocked off increased expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) after last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) saw drastic downside revisions to previous prints despite a bumper reading for the most recent dataset, and market bets of the first Fed rate cut coming as soon as March are beginning to recede.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.42% on Tuesday, shedding 157.85 points to close at $37,525.16, while the Standard & Poor’s major equity index fell 7.04 points to close down 0.15% at $4,756.50.
The Russell 2000 equity index slid a full percentage point, losing nearly 21 points to close at $1,98.04. The NASDAQ composite, meanwhile, bucked the trend to end Tuesday up a scant 0.09%, climbing just under 14 points to end the day at $14,857.71.
S&P 500 Technical Outlook
The S&P 500 skidded to a halt after Monday’s hopeful gains, getting hung up on the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $4,755, and near-term momentum is draining away as investors get snagged near $4,760.
Despite near-term declines, the S&P 500 remains well-bid, trading just below the $4,800 handle on daily candlesticks and remains up over 16% from late October’s bottom bids near $4,100.
S&P 500 Hourly Chart
S&P 500 Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4753.34
|Today Daily Change
|-6.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|4760.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4727.6
|Daily SMA50
|4571.05
|Daily SMA100
|4466.93
|Daily SMA200
|4386.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4762.08
|Previous Daily Low
|4676.8
|Previous Weekly High
|4782.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|4662.84
|Previous Monthly High
|4794.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|4542.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4729.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4709.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4704.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4647.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4618.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4789.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4818.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4874.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
