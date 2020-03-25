US: Durable Goods Orders rose 1.2% in February vs. -0.8% expected

- US Durable Goods Orders rose unexpectedly in February.
- US Dollar Index posts modest daily losses near 101.50.
Durable Goods Orders in February increased by 1.2%, or $2.9 billion, to $249.4 billion, the US Census Bureau announced in its advanced report on Wednesday. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a decline of 0.8%. Additionally, January's reading got revised up to -0.1% from -0.2%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.6%, the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.1%. Transportation equipment, up two of the last three months, drove the increase, $3.8 billion or 4.6% to $87.0 billion."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index ignored these data and continues to stay relatively calm near the 101.50 handle ahead Wall Street's opening bell.
