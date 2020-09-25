US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 0.4% in August vs. 1.5% expected

Durable Goods Orders in the US rose less than expected in August.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 94.50 after the data.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States expanded by 0.4%, or $1 billion, on a monthly basis to $232.8 billion in August following July's increase of 11.7% (revised from 11.2%), the US Census Bureau reported on Friday. This reading missed the market expectation of +1.5%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%," the press release further revealed. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7%. Machinery, also up four consecutive months, led the increase, $0.5 billion or 1.5% to $31.2 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen gaining 0.23% on a daily basis at 94.55.