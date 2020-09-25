US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 0.4% in August vs. 1.5% expected

- Durable Goods Orders in the US rose less than expected in August.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 94.50 after the data.
Durable Goods Orders in the United States expanded by 0.4%, or $1 billion, on a monthly basis to $232.8 billion in August following July's increase of 11.7% (revised from 11.2%), the US Census Bureau reported on Friday. This reading missed the market expectation of +1.5%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%," the press release further revealed. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7%. Machinery, also up four consecutive months, led the increase, $0.5 billion or 1.5% to $31.2 billion."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen gaining 0.23% on a daily basis at 94.55.
