US Durable Goods Orders rise 0.9% in February vs. -1% expected

- Durable Goods Orders in the US rose unexpectedly in February.
- US Dollar Index stays in daily range above 104.00.
Durable Goods Orders in the US rose by 0.9%, or $2.7 billion, in February to $289.3 billion, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. This reading followed a 3.3% increase (revised from 3.1%) reported in January and came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 1%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%," the Census Bureau noted in its press release. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.8%. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, $1.4 billion or 1.5% to $98.3 billion."
Market reaction
These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the US Dollar's valuation. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was up 0.1% on the day at 104.32.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.29%
|0.15%
|0.60%
|-0.60%
|-0.67%
|-0.28%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|-0.84%
|-0.97%
|-0.52%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|0.25%
|0.45%
|-1.21%
|-0.76%
|-0.27%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.60%
|0.21%
|-0.45%
|-1.18%
|-1.28%
|-0.85%
|-0.58%
|CAD
|0.60%
|0.84%
|1.21%
|1.18%
|-0.02%
|0.31%
|0.63%
|AUD
|0.67%
|0.97%
|0.76%
|1.28%
|0.02%
|0.47%
|0.78%
|NZD
|0.28%
|0.52%
|0.27%
|0.85%
|-0.31%
|-0.47%
|0.38%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|0.07%
|0.58%
|-0.63%
|-0.78%
|-0.38%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
