The data published by the U.S. Census Bureau today showed that durable goods orders in April contracted by 2.1% following March's 2.8% growth and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of -2%. Further details of the report revealed that durable goods orders excluding transportation stayed unchanged in the same period while orders excluding defense declined by 2.5%.

With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index extended its daily slide and was last seen losing 0.15% on a daily basis at 97.70.