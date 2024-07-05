US Dollar extends losses on worrying Unemployment figures, Fed dovish bets

- US Dollar extends its downward trend after ending last week with 0.85% loss.
- NFPs highlight was an unexpected rise in Unemployment.
- Markets are now seeing two cuts in 2024.
The US Dollar, represented by the DXY Index, has extended its decline, weighed down by soft labor market figures falling below 105.00 on Friday.
Amid growing signals of disinflation in the US economy, there is growing confidence in a September rate cut. However, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continue to refrain from immediate rate cuts, maintaining a data-dependent approach, but have started to acknowledge labor market struggles.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar sags further after lackluster labor market data
- Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US increased by 206K in June as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday.
- NFP figure exceeds the market expectation of 190K yet falls short compared to May's revised increase of 218K (adjusted from 272K).
- Unemployment Rate inched higher to 4.1% from 4%, and the Labor Force Participation Rate edged up slightly to 62.6% from 62.5%.
- Average Hourly Earnings, the key metric for wage inflation, dipped to a YoY rise of 3.9% from 4.1%, aligning with market expectations.
- Fed swaps market has resumed full pricing in two rate cuts for year-end.
- Nonetheless, those figures will depend on how Fed officials interpret ongoing labor market data and inflation figures.
DXY technical outlook: DXY continues to be plagued by challenges, now approaching 200-day SMA
After losing its hold over the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the technical outlook for the DXY Index has turned negative. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator have dipped into the negative zone with the latter at its lowest since mid-June.
If the selling pressure persists, the 104.70 level (200-day SMA) will offer strong support.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
