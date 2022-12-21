“We believe that the US Dollar will weaken in 2023, given that the US Federal Reserve is closer to an end of its tightening cycle that other major central banks.”

“We had been expecting the Yen to appreciate modestly against the US currency through next year, with USD/JPY going from 133 at present to around 125 by the end of 2023. The question for markets now will be whether the Bank of Japan will allow yields to rise further when the new governor takes over from Kuroda in April. This could put additional upward pressure on the Yen.”

USD/JPY touched its lowest level in over four months at 130.60. Economists at UBS expect the pair to extend its decline towards 125 as the greenback will remain under pressure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.