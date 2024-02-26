- The US Dollar dips on Monday as Friday's selling pressure continues.
- Market sentiment turns nervous on an eventful week in the US economic calendar. .
- The US Dollar Index slides below 104.00 and could fall further on the back of data later this week.
The US Dollar (USD) is dipping lower on Monday, despite nothing market moving taking place at the start of this week. Two main drivers for the Greenback to keep in mind this Monday: First, the landslide victory for former US President Donald Trump over Nikki Haley’s home state South Carolina, which puts Trump very close to secure the required amount of delegates for a Presidential bid. Second, the vast amount of key economic data points that are set to be released throughout this week, with second reading of the US Gross Domestic Product on Wednesday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday as the main drivers that could tip the market in any direction.
The week is off to a quiet start, with a very light calendar Still, the tone could get set already with the New Home Sales data. A further decline, together with the decline seen in Building Permits and Housing Starts last week, could confirm that the housing market is coming under pressure from this elevated interest-rate regime.
Daily digest market movers: Monday to assess
- Goldman Sachs said that Hedge Funds are offloading Tech shares at the fastest pace in seven months, Bloomberg reports.
- In London, a big energy conference is set to take place. Traders will be on the lookout for any headlines from major energy ministers and key people about Oil, Gas, and alternative energies.
- At 15:00 GMT, New Home Sales data will be published. Sales are expected to increase from 0.664 million to 0.680 million. Housing data last week pointed to some lowdown, which could get confirmed with this release. A slowing housing market could become a concern for the US Federal Reserve as it might be forced to lower its benchmark rates if potential issues in the US housing market spread to the financial system.
- The US Treasury will have a very busy day this Monday:
- Near 16:30 GMT, a 3-month and a 6-month bill are due to be released.
- At 18:00 GMT, a 2-year and a 5-year note will be placed in the market.
- Equities are starting to turn, off session's lows ahead of the US opening bell with the Nasdaq futures mildly in the green, pulling European equities nearly out of their intraday losses.
- According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for a Fed pause in the March 20 meeting are at 97.5%, while chances of a rate cut stand at 2.5%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.25%, which is more than 10 basis points lower from the peak last week.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Buy the rumour...
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing some downside pressure on Monday. Expect a very nervous build-up to the main event on Thursday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index release. The uptick in both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers over the past two weeks is lifting market expectations for the PCE index, which means any number undershooting expectations might trigger a substantial leg lower in the DXY.
To the upside, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 104.05 is the first level to watch as it is a support that has been turned into a resistance. Should the US Dollar be able to cross 104.60, 105.12 is the next key level to keep an eye on. One step beyond there comes 105.88, the high from November 2023. Ultimately, 107.20 – the high of 2023 – could even come back into scope, but that would be when markets reprice the timing of a Fed rate cut again, possibly delaying it to the last quarter of 2024.
Looking down, the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 103.73 was broken on Thursday and should see more US Dollar bears flock in to trade the break. The 200-day SMA should not let go that easily, so a small retreat back to that level could be more than granted. Ultimately, it will lose its force with the ongoing selling pressure and could fall to 103.16, the55-day SMA.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
