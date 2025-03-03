US Dollar tumbles as Ukraine peace talks gain traction

- DXY erases Friday’s gains, slipping as European leaders back Ukraine peace deal guarantees.
- US Manufacturing PMI beats estimates, while ISM Manufacturing PMI misses expectations.
- Bond yields edge lower, reinforcing expectations of Fed rate cuts later in 2025.
- Technical indicators suggest further downside as key moving averages converge near 107.00.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is diving sharply on Monday as optimism surrounding a potential Ukraine peace deal weighs on safe-haven demand. European leaders have signaled their willingness to back security guarantees for Ukraine, boosting risk sentiment across global markets.
Meanwhile, United States (US) economic data provided mixed signals. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed forecasts, while the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in stronger than expected. As a result, DXY slides back from last week's highs, undoing Friday’s advance.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar plunges as geopolitical optimism lifts sentiment, US data comes mixed
- DXY tumbles as investors reduce safe-haven exposure amid Ukraine peace deal optimism. This came after several European leaders cooled down the jitters after Friday’s heated conversations between the American and Ukrainian presidents.
- On the data front, S&P Global’s final Manufacturing PMI for February exceeded estimates at 52.7, strengthening from the preliminary reading.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3, slightly below the 50.5 forecast and down from January’s 50.9.
- The ISM Prices Paid subindex spiked to 62.4, surpassing estimates and accelerating from January’s 54.9.
- New Orders component dropped to 48.6, reflecting a significant decline from 55.1 in January.
- As a reaction, Wall Street trades mixed, with major US indices posting marginal gains and losses. US Treasury yields drift lower, extending the downtrend from last week’s highs.
- The CME FedWatch Tool indicates an increasing probability of a Fed rate cut in June, though some odds still favor steady rates.
DXY technical outlook: Bearish crossover looms as downside momentum builds
The US Dollar Index (DXY) turns lower, slipping below the 20-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which are nearing a bearish crossover around the 107.00 level. Momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are reinforcing the negative outlook. Key support levels emerge at 106.00 and 105.50, while 107.00 remains the first resistance level should the index attempt a rebound. However, with fundamental and technical factors aligning to the downside, further weakness is likely in the short term.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily rally toward 1.0500 after US PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and advances toward 1.0500 in the American session on Monday. The disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD remains bid and challenges the 2025 high past 1.2700
Further upside impulse lifts GBP/USD back above the 1.2700 barrier, trading at shouting distance from YTD highs on the back of the intense move lower in the US Dollar.
Gold battling to recover the $2,900 mark
Gold continues to pull away from the multi-week low it set near $2,830 on Friday and trades above $2,880 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and retreating US yields after weak PMI data support XAU/USD.
Bitcoin corrects after sharp recovery during the weekend
Bitcoin price corrects and trades slightly down near $92,000 at the time of writing on Monday after rallying nearly 10% the previous day. Despite the recovery during the weekend, investor sentiment remains weak as US spot ETFs recorded a $2.39 net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.