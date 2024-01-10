- DXY Index registers minor losses, trading around 102.40.
- Investors are on standby awaiting CPI figures to be released on Thursday.
- Lower US yields limit the US Dollar advance.
The US Dollar (USD) observed modest losses on Wednesday, trailing at 102.4 in the US Dollar Index, as market participants stick to the sidelines awaiting drivers. The trading floors were relatively quiet with no significant reports fuelling reactions during the session. The focus is set on the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) from December, due on Thursday.
For now, markets are betting on five rate cuts in 2024, largely dismissing the Federal Reserve (Fed) forecast of only 75 bps of easing. Strong labor market data from the US economy was largely offset by a weak US ISM PMI print, so December’s CPI reading will play a big role in shaping expectations of the central bank’s easing calendar.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar edges lower on quiet Tuesday, Fed Williams will be on the wires
- The US economy demonstrates continued expansion above trend with Q4 and possibly Q1 growth, bolstered by loose financial conditions.
- The US Dollar remains vulnerable as market easing expectations for the Federal Reserve remain high yet unmet. Fed’s Williams will be on the wires by the end of the American session, which may move markets.
- For Thursday, the December Consumer Price Index is projected to come in at 3.2% YoY, above the previous 3.1%. The core annual reading, however, is expected at 3.8%, easing from 4% in November.
- US bond yields, specifically for the 2, 5 and 10-year bonds, are on a downward trajectory. The yields are seen at 4.35%, 3.96% and 4.02%, which should limit upside for the USD.
- Market anticipations gauged through the CME FedWatch Tool suggest a hold on rates in the upcoming January meeting is priced in. Cuts in interest rates are, however, expected around March and May 2024.
Technical Analysis: DXY bulls are undecided as sellers sit just around the corner
The indicators on the daily chart reflect a decrease in buying momentum and increase in selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is on a negative slope and in negative territory, suggests that bears are around the corner.
In addition, a decreasing histogram of green bars in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms the growing bearish sentiment, indicative of a decrease in bullish momentum. Despite bulls taking a breather, they still are struggling to make a decisive upward move.
This lack of bullish momentum is also confirmed by the position of the index in relation to the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). While it remains above the 20-day SMA, it is under the broader 100 and 200-day SMAs, suggesting bears are maintaining a bullish grip on the larger time horizon.
Support levels: 102.30, 102.00 (20-day SMA), 101.80.
Resistance levels: 102.70, 102.90, 103.00.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.