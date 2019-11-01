US Dollar technical analysis: DXY remains under pressure at multi-month lows

- The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under heavy pressure on the first day of November.
- The market is challenging 97.20 support. Further weakness to the 97.00 handle can be expected below this level.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|97.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.04
|Daily SMA50
|98.36
|Daily SMA100
|97.88
|Daily SMA200
|97.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.48
|Previous Daily Low
|97.22
|Previous Weekly High
|97.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.15
|Previous Monthly High
|99.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
