US Dollar technical analysis: DXY remains under pressure at multi-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under heavy pressure on the first day of November.
  • The market is challenging 97.20 support. Further weakness to the 97.00 handle can be expected below this level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) after a dramatic drop in October. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the Greenback is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below 97.20 can lead to the 97.00 handle and the 96.70/60 support zone. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 97.45 and 97.60 price levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.22
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 97.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.04
Daily SMA50 98.36
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.48
Previous Daily Low 97.22
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data

GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus

Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus

Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment

US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment

US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.
 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures