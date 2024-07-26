US Dollar closes the week down as markets digest PCE figures

- US Dollar DXY struggling to rebound amid mixed PCE figures and anticipations of Fed cuts.
- The possibility of a rate decrease by the Fed in September remains, though somewhat toned down.
- All eyes are now on next week’s FOMC decision.
On Friday, the US Dollar, as depicted by the DXY, displayed some resilience despite encountering daily losses post the release of mixed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data. The market continues to wrestle with the prospect of a rate cut in September by the Federal Reserve (Fed), even though expectations have somewhat softened.
Signs of disinflation in the US economy have begun to surface, thereby boosting confidence in a potential rate cut come September. Yet, Federal Reserve officials remain cautious and data-dependant so next week’s meeting will be crucial for the short-term market’s dynamics.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar on shaky ground with mixed PCE data
- The annual core PCE, excluding volatile food and energy items, revealed a steady growth of 2.6%, contradicting economists' prediction of deceleration at 2.5%.
- The monthly core PCE inflation, the Fed's favored inflation tool, rose beyond the former and expected data of 0.1% to reach 0.2%.
- Though this higher growth pace is considered consistent, it falls short of dampening expectations that the Federal Reserve will roll out reduced interest rates by the September meeting, projecting two cuts this year.
- Next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will provide markets with additional guidance on the bank’s stance.
DXY Technical outlook: Bearish tendencies persist despite the struggle to uphold
Even though the DXY Index is battling to hold onto the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), bearish signs continue to persist. The direction of the index thus now largely depends on whether the DXY can maintain the mentioned SMA but whats likely is that the index might side-ways trade in the next sessions as indicators including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain in negative zone but flattened.
Supports are noted at 104.15 and 104.00 levels, while resistances are observed at 104.30 and 104.50 levels.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
