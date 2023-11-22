Share:

The Greenback trades in the green against every major G20 peer.

Traders see their hopes and bets for a quick return to normal rate policy dampen as Fed does not see any hikes soon.

The US Dollar Index flirts with a jump to 104.00 after the recent consecutive downturn.

The US Dollar (USD) is making a fist and is pushing against the selling pressure from past few days and weeks, before heading into the Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday.. The publication of the Fed Minutes from their recent rate decision revealed that the whole board agrees that cuts are not in the plan for the upcoming meetings. This pours cold water on the market bets that cuts might be very close, even in December.

As if the devil is at play in this turnaround for the US Dollar, the calendar has helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) increase even further. Next to Durable Goods and Jobless Claims data, the consumer inflation expectations data from the University of Michigan confirmed that the Fed is correct in not letting loose too quickly. Although it was the final reading, a steady 3.2% still points to sticky inflation above the 2% target of the Fed.

Daily digest: Fed is right on sticky inflation

A very full calendar this Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday.

Data releases kicked off at 12:00 GMT, with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Mortgage Applications for last week. Previous was at 2.8% an now came in at 3%.

At 13:30 GMT, a lot of data points came out: Durable Goods Orders went from a revised 4.6%, previous 4.7%, to -5.4%. Durable Goods Orders without Transportation went from 0.4%, revised from 0.5% to 0%. Initial Jobless Claims for last week went from 233,000 to 209,000. Continuing Jobless Claims declined as well and went from 1,8620,000 to 1,840,000.

Last focal point for this Wednesday was at 15:00 GMT with the University of Michigan numbers. The Consumer Sentiment Index headed from 60.4 to 61.3. The 5-year Inflation expectations stayed stable at 3.2%.

Equities are mildly in the green as stock markets were not seeing any help from rather disappointing Nvidia earnings. The Sam Altman saga with Microsoft and AI is not helping either. Mild positive numbers are being noticed across Asia and Europe, with US futures flat ahead of the US opening bell.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 94.8% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in December. A juicy sidenote is that now 5.2% even thinks a hike might be at hand.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note yield trades at 4.38%, near new lows for the week.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: Fed not to be ignored

The US Dollar is snapping the game plan that should have brought the US Dollar Index below 103.00 for this week. Help came from the US Federal Reserve Minutes, which showed that all board members were unanimous that cuts are nowhere near an option. Markets got spooked and are seeing ample amounts of flow back into the Greenback, with the US Dollar Index trying to head back above the 200-day Simple Moving Average at xxxx.

The DXY is back above the 200-day SMA near 103.62, and will need to have a daily close above it in order to consolidate the region. Look for a further recovery bounce towards the 100-day SMA near 104.20. Should the DXY be able to close and open above it later this week, look for a return to the 55-day SMA near 105.71 with 105.12 ahead of it as resistance.

The 200-day SMA will try to play its role again as a crucial pivotal supportive level against any downturn. Should the index snap this level again later this week, the psychological 100.00 level comes into play. With a very slim economic calendar after this Wednesday and several US market participants off the desk for the holidays throughout the rest of this week, there is room for a potential big downturn.