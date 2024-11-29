US Dollar steady as US traders return from Thanksgiving

- US Dollar Index falls near 106.00 on a quiet Friday.
- DXY stands soft as US markets open on Black Friday after remaining closed on Thursday.
- The hawkish Fed and strong economic outlook from the US might limit the downside.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, trades near 106.10 with mild losses but trimmed most of its daily losses, which saw the index below 106.00.
Overall, the US Dollar maintains a bullish outlook, supported by strong economic data and a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) stance. Despite profit-taking and geopolitical uncertainty, the uptrend remains intact.
This week, thin liquidity and market holidays have resulted in reduced trading activity, but the DXY is expected to continue its upward trajectory due to robust US economic growth.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar stabilises on Friday ahead of the weekend
- The US Dollar Index is currently trading near 106.00 with slight losses.
- The Greenback has recovered since the reopening of US markets on Black Friday.
- The Euro's rally, which pressured the USD, has subsided, influencing the DXY's behavior.
- The Fed’s hawkish stance might continue pushing the index higher.
- This week’s Federal Open Market Committee Minutes suggested that the Fed is in no rush to cut rates.
- Some participants cautioned that disinflation could take longer than expected. Officials discussed a "technical adjustment" to money market operations.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a December rate cut have risen to around 66%.
DXY technical outlook: Despite profit-taking, outlook remains bullish
Technical indicators for the DXY suggest a period of consolidation with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators hovering around neutral levels.
Despite a recent dip below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the index has quickly recovered, indicating that the uptrend remains intact. Key support is found at 106.00-106.50, while resistance is at 108.00. The overall bullish momentum suggests that the uptrend is likely to continue in the medium term as the US economy remains robust and the Fed is expected to cool down rate cut bets. Traders should monitor the 106.00 level closely as a break below this level could trigger further downside.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0550, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around 1.0550 in the American session on Friday as trading action remains subdued with US financial markets heading into the weekend early. The pair looks to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.2700
After climbing to its highest level in over two weeks at 1.2750, GBP/USD reverses direction and declines to the 1.2700 area on Friday. In the absence of fundamental drivers, investors refrain from taking large positions. Nevertheless, the pair looks to snap an eight-week losing streak.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds near $2,650
Gold retreats from the daily high it set above $2,660 but manages to stay afloat in positive territory at around $2,650, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% on the day. Despite Friday's rebound, XAU/USD is set to register losses for the week.
Bitcoin attempts for the $100K mark
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its recovery and nears the $100K mark on Friday after facing a healthy correction this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed above their key resistance levels, indicating a rally in the upcoming days.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.