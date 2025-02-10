- The US Dollar trades overall muted after more tariff comments, while Gold prints new all-time highs.
- A 25% levy on all steel and aluminum imports from all countries will be applied.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) is going nowhere and trades around 108.00.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is going nowhere this Monday, trading around 108.00 at the time of writing on Monday after again a headline-filled weekend. United States (US) President Donald Trump announced 25% steel and aluminum tariffs for all countries importing into the US. Also, plans for reciprocal tariffs are on the table, which would increase US import duties to match those imposed by the country’s other trading partners.
Meanwhile Gold, the precious metal, is printing fresh all-time highs almost every hour while trading above $2,900 for the first time ever. The precious metal is seen as the perfect safe have and defence against any tariff woes that could shake up equities, bonds or the US Dollar.
Besides the tariff headlines, otherwise, it will be a very calm start of the week on the economic calendar. Traders will want to focus on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony at Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders will look for fresh clues about the path forward for US monetary policy, while Powell is likely to highlight the resilient economy as a key reason central bankers are in no rush to cut borrowing costs further.
Daily digest market movers: US Treasury heading to markets
- Besides the headlines from US President Donald Trump on reciprocal tariffs and steel and aluminum import tariffs, no real timelines or dates were given, Bloomberg reports.
- The US Treasury is auctioning a 3-month and a 6-month bill at 16:30 GMT.
- Equities are not impressed by President Trump’s announcement of more tariffs. All major indices are trading in the green on Monday.
- The CME FedWatch tool projects a 93.5% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting on March 19.
- The US 10-year yield is trading around 4.49%, recovering further from its fresh yearly low of 4.40% printed last week.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: More focus on Fed
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is not breaking any pots this Monday and is not included in the safe-haven flight away from tariffs. Only Gold looks to be the big winner in this case. Meanwhile, US yields are a touch higher, though not enough to really fuel a stronger US Dollar, while traders are assessing what to do next with all these additional tariff announcements.
On the upside, the first barrier at 109.30 (July 14, 2022, high and rising trendline) was briefly surpassed but did not hold last week. Once that level is reclaimed, the next level to hit before advancing further remains at 110.79 (September 7, 2022, high).
On the downside, the October 3, 2023, high at 107.35 is still acting as strong support after several tests last week. In case more downside occurs, look for 106.52 (April 16, 2024, high) or even 105.98 (resistance in June 2024 and 100-day Simple Moving Average) as better support levels.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
