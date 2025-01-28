US Dollar sees green as markets await Fed decision

- The Dollar Index gains traction, hitting a fresh weekly high above 108.00 as market sentiment deteriorates.
- US Durable Goods Orders disappointed, declining by 2.2% in December, missing expectations for a 0.8% increase.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed gradual tariffs, but Trump pushed for higher, uniform rates, spooking investors.
- Consumer Confidence in January fell to 104.1 from December's 109.5, reflecting growing concerns over the economic outlook.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of currencies, extended its gains on Tuesday, consolidating above the psychological 108.00 level. Market sentiment soured after renewed concerns over tariffs and weak US economic data, including lower-than-expected Durable Goods Orders and declining Consumer Confidence. Despite these headwinds, the DXY managed to hold above its recent lows, signaling some resilience.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar gains despite weak economic data
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed incremental tariffs on all US imports, starting at 2.5%, triggering risk aversion in markets.
- President Trump countered Bessent’s suggestion, demanding significantly higher tariffs, further unsettling global financial markets.
- The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 104.1 in January from 109.5 in December, indicating weaker sentiment.
- Durable Goods Orders decreased by 2.2% in December, led by a 7.4% drop in transportation equipment, marking another economic setback.
- Excluding transportation, new orders rose modestly by 0.3%, offering limited optimism amidst broader declines.
- Concerns over overvalued AI shares contributed to a cautious market mood, limiting risk appetite and favoring the US Dollar.
- Investors now flick their eyes to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision, where a hold is already priced in.
DXY technical outlook: Resilience above 108.00, correction risks linger
The Dollar Index showed resilience by reclaiming levels above 108.00, bolstered by renewed safe-haven demand. Technical indicators, however, paint a mixed picture. While the RSI remains below 50, hinting at weak momentum, the MACD shows growing flat bars, signaling sustained bearish pressure.
On the bright side, an upward correction could extend if the downward movement becomes overstretched. Immediate resistance lies at 108.50, while a failure to maintain 108.00 could see the DXY index revisiting support near 107.50.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.