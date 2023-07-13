- US Dollar is near several multi-month lows against major currencies.
- The economic calendar puts the spotlight on the US Producer Price Index release.
- The US Dollar Index said goodbye to 101.00 and is now pulled toward 100.00.
The US Dollar (USD) is signalling distress as markets keep selling the Greenback and half-way through the European trading session has September Dollar futures breaching 100.00 to the downside. It was very hard to look for any green print on Wednesday or this morning as the Greenback lost substantial ground against all G10 currencies with notable losses against the Japanese Yen extending over 1%. On Thursday, the US Dollar was down nearly 1% against the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been unable to catch a breath and is again on the back foot nearing the all important 100.00 line in the sand.
Thursday’s economic calendar has more inflation data coming in, this time from the producer side, as expectations will ramp up after the substantial lower US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in both its core and overall measure. The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) is expected to decelerate for the tenth month in a row. Moreover, an uptick in jobless claims could ignite another round of US Dollar weakness as recession fears might take over.
Daily digest: US Dollar under siege
- US Dollar Index futures contracts for September (DXU3) have breached the psychological 100.00 level during intraday trading.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) cuts its global oil demand outlook for 2023 as it sees the global economy slowing substantially in the last quarter of this year.
- Chinese trade exports shrunk from -7.5% to even -12.4% for June as the nation is losing its title as biggest exporter of the world.
- Some mild data to start at 11:00 GMT with the Mortgage Bankers Association issuing the Mortgage Applications for the first week of July.
- Just one moment to look for on the economic calendar at 12:30 GMT: US Producer Price Index (PPI) to be released for both overall and core gauges, both on a monthly and yearly time frame. The Overall PPI on a yearly basis is expected to decelerate from 1.1% to 0.4%. The core PPI rise also expected to slow down from 2.8% to 2.6%. For the monthly performance, overall PPI is expected to head from -0.3% to 0.2% and the core to stay steady at 0.2%.
- Additionally, at the same time, the weekly jobless claims will come out. The initial claims are expected to rise from 248,000 to 250,000. The continuing claims to rise from 1,720 million to 1,723 million. The number will draw some additional attention as on Wednesday Senator Elisabeth Warren called on the Fed and its chairman Jerome Powell to “stop the madness” and stop hiking as the economy and labour force could be tipped into a recession with high unemployment possibly at hand.
- Member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Christopher Waller, is due to speak at 22:45 GMT.
- The US Treasury is set to access the markets as well in order to allocate a 30-year bond auction, which will be interesting to see with these fast declining yields.
- Equities across the globe saw a big push into risk assets as the safe haven Greenback retreated. Japans’ Topix index rose 1% at its closing bell, while the Chinese Hang Seng is up over 2.50%. European equities are mildly halfway through European trading while US equity futures are pointing to a nice 0.50% opening overall.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are stuck at 92.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. Chances of a second hike in November have dropped from 26.7% on Wednesday to 19.1%. It appears that markets are fully disregarding the remarks from the Fed on two more hikes, and presume that the Fed will hike in July for the last time. Markets expect US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to announce that the pivotal level has been reached at the yearly Jackson-Hole Symposium between August 24 and 26.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.82% and is continuing its slide lower from 4.09% last week. Traders have gone all-in and are calling the bluff of the Fed for at least two more hikes, while markets have fully priced in one hike and done.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Hanging in the ropes
The US Dollar on its sixth day of decline after one of the most brutal selloffs seen in a long time. It becomes clear that there is a complete division between the Fed and the markets after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has drawn a firm line between both parties. Markets have sold the US Dollar on all fronts which filters through into the US Dollar Index dropping 1% and has it nearing the psychological important 100.00 marker.
On the upside, look for 102.77 to provide resistance at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that will partially re-gain its importance after having been chopped up that much a few weeks ago. Only a few inches above the 55-day SMA, the 100-day SMA comes in at 102.88 and could create a firm area of resistance in between both moving averages. In case the DXY made its way through that region, the high of July at 103.57 will be the level to watch for a further breakout.
On the downside the US Dollar price action is in orbit around 100.00. Expect to see several small new yearly-low prints to be unfolding throughout the day. Special notice for 99.42 which is a very important technical support and once tested, would mean a new 18-month low for the DXY.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
