US Dollar sees some gains after NFP and sentiment data

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. Following the Second World War, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971, when the Gold Standard went away.

The DXY halted its descent and gained ground today, indicating resilience. This move comes despite profit-taking activity. The index is currently aiming to recover its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and as long as it remains below there, it could exacerbate its short-term difficulties.

The DXY found support at 105.50 and advanced toward 106.00 amidst this news. As a result of anticipation of a rate cut, a dovish stance from the Fed would, in general, cause a decline in the DXY. However, the market is leading to strength in the US Dollar despite this news.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, gained toward 106.00 on Friday, driven by several key movers. The US Dollar remained flat after the release of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, while markets anticipated a potential December rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.