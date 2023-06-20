Share:

The US Dollar is back to normal after a short hiatus on Monday with the Juneteenth official holiday.

Traders will get a first batch of US housing data and the US Treasury is holding another auction.

The US Dollar Index trades near 102.50 but and undergoes selling pressure after its subdued performance in Asia.

The US Dollar (USD) is turning 180 degrees near the middle of the European session as it ties back up with gains against most Asian currencies after initially taking a step back on Tuesday in the Asia-Pacific trading session. The whipsaw move came after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) had cut two Prime Rates again by only 10 basis points, triggering a state of disappointment in global markets. With equities still in the red, traders are rather looking for stable and safe havens to park their money at the momen, though the Greenback is not ranked in the top contestors for that safe haven flow at the moment.

On the data front, this week will be mainly on US housing, ranging from permits to construction numbers and house prices. For today, Housing Starts and Building Permits numbers for May are expected to come in at 12:30 GMT . A few Federal Reserve (Fed) members are taking the stage as well. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard will talk at the Barcelona School of Economics at 10:30 GMT, while Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams and Fed’s vice chairman for supervision Michael Barr will speak on leadership at a NY Fed event.

Daily digest: US Dollar outperforms against Asia

Datapoints of interest for today: At 12:30 GMT a big batch of housing data is set to hit the markets with Housing Starts numbers for May expected to come in at 1,400K against 1,401K last month. Building Permits are expected at 1,423K from 1,417K. On a monthly basis, Building Permits are expected to decline 5% after decreasing 1.4% a month earlier, while Housing Starts are seen dropping 0.8% after a 2.2% increase in April. Outlier data point between all this housing data will be the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing index for June, which came in at -16 the prior month.

Fed’s Bullard will give a speech at the Barcelona School of Economics at 10:30 GMT, and both Fed’s Williams and Barr will speak on leadership at the NY Fed event at 15:45 GMT.

The US Treasury is heading back to the markets for funding as it auctions a 3-month bond and a 6-month bond, both around 15:30 GMT.

AUD/USD moved substantially in favor of the US Dollar by over 0.5% after the Royal Bank of Australia (RBA) mentioned in its latest central bank meeting minutes that the surprise interest-rate hike in June is finely balanced, pointing to a possible end of the hiking cycle in Australia.

China has cut both its 5-year and 1-year Loan Prime Rate from 4.3% to 4.2% and from 3.65% to 3.55%, respectively. The move was received with disappointment by markets.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that Japan wants foreign exchange rates to move in a stable manner. Suzuki said that they are watching FX on a daily basis and that appropriate action might be necessary. Last intervention dates from the fall of 2022, and any move in this direction could trigger a big-figure move intraday between the Japanese Yen and the US Dollar.

Equities remain in the red during the European session after China tech stocks lead the initial losses and the overall Hang Seng Index down 1.67%, which in turn dragged other major Asian indices to the downside. European markets took over the negative sentiment from Asia and are trading in the red, though off the lows, while US equity futures are still subdued.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 74.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) hike on July 26th. Markets seem to be pricing in just one more hike and done as all other futures for 2023 are pointing to an unchanged rate level. The market is challenging the view of the Fed’s Dot-Plot curve, which showed most Fed members see two more hikes this year.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.77% and gapped open against the close on Friday as there was no bond trading on Monday due to the public holiday. US bonds are receiving some bids, making bond prices climb and thus pushing yield down in the inverse correlation between the two components, as investors rebalance their exposure against China after a disappointing step in their monetary easing.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: pulled between two forces

The US Dollar is eking out more gains against most Asian currencies, but is losing room against more European currencies, resulting in the US Dollar Index (DXY) been torn against the two opposiing forces and residing just below 102.50. The European session sees European currencies like the Euro, Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone advancing against the Greenback. The fact that the DXY does not make further moves to the downside, could point to a positive turnaround once the US session gets underway.

On the upside, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 102.57 has turned from support into resistance. Should the DXY recover further today or this week, look for the 103.00 psychological level as the next big challenge to the upside. The 100-day SMA at 103.05 will be key to reach, should the DXY want to advance further.

On the downside, the psychological level near 102.00 is the only element upholding DXY. Once price action starts to reside below it, expect to see another nosedive move toward 100.82. That means a challenge for the low of this year and would imply a substantial devaluation for the Greenback to come.

How is US Dollar correlated with US stock markets?

Stock markets in the US are likely to turn bearish if the Federal Reserve goes into a tightening cycle to battle rising inflation. Higher interest rates will ramp up the cost of borrowing and weigh on business investment. In that scenario, investors are likely to refrain from taking on high-risk, high-return positions. As a result of risk aversion and tight monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) should rise while the broad S&P 500 Index declines, revealing an inverse correlation.

During times of monetary loosening via lower interest rates and quantitative easing to ramp up economic activity, investors are likely to bet on assets that are expected to deliver higher returns, such as shares of technology companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a technology-heavy index and it is expected to outperform other major equity indexes in such a period. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index should turn bearish due to the rising money supply and the weakening safe-haven demand.