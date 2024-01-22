- DXY Index sees mild losses and trades around 103.20.
- Key US inflation and economic activity data are due this week .
- Market bets on the Fed cutting rates continue to adjust.
The US Dollar (USD) is currently trading at a mild loss at 103.25. This slight dip comes in light of a quiet session ahead of an eventful week.
The US economy remains robust with consistently firm data suggesting potential growth in Q4 and likely stability in Q1 2024. Regarding the Federal Reserve, market expectations have adjusted with the market anticipating approximately 125 basis points (bps) of easing over the course of 2024, compared to nearly 175 bps anticipated earlier that gave the Greenback a lift earlier in January. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) may shape the short-term expectations from the Fed and are set to be released on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar under mild pressure on quiet session, eyes on PCE and GDP data
- On Thursday, the US will release December Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, which is expected to show that inflation has stagnated. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures from Q4 are also due that day and markets expect the economic activity to have cooled off.
- US Treasury yields are in a downturn with the 2-year yield at 4.37%, the 5-year yield at 4.02%, and the 10-year yield at 4.10%.
- The CME FedWatch Tool indicates the odds of a rate cut in March have fallen to 50%. No policy changes are expected in next week’s Fed meeting.
Technical Analysis: DXY bullish momentum wanes, fails to hold above 200-day SMA
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in flat and positive territory hints toward a neutral stance in the current market dynamics, not leaning distinctly toward either buyers or sellers. Paired with the flat green bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), this suggests a minor bullish momentum waiting in the wings for DXY, especially as it implies a diminishing seller's market.
The positioning of the DXY in relation to the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) provides a more detailed picture of the market trend. The presence above the 20-day SMA reveals that buyers have basic control in the short term. However, The DXY’s positioning below the 100-day and 200-day SMAs indicates that sellers hold dominance in the long run.
Support levels: 103.20, 103.00, 102.80.
Resistance levels 103.40 (200-day SMA), 103.60, 103.80.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 in choppy session
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades slightly below 1.0900 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the upbeat market mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather further strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2700 to start the week
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.2700 on Monday. The rebound of the major pair is bolstered by the risk-on environment. However, the rising tension in the Red Sea might boost safe-haven asset demand and cap the upside of the pair.
Gold trims Friday’s gains as caution reigns
Following a two-day rebound, Gold struggles to gain traction on Monday and trades in the red at around $2,020. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% on growing expectations for a delay in Fed policy pivot and weighs on XAU/USD.
BlackRock steers clear of XRP ETF launch amidst SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
BlackRock has decided to steer clear of an XRP ETF according to a Fox Business reporter. The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple rages on, despite Judge Torres’ ruling, XRP remains in a regulatory “gray” area.
January flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
The FOMC's decision last month to leave the fed funds rate unchanged for a third consecutive meeting made it increasingly clear that the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s has come to an end.