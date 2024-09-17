- Fed easing expectations continue to mount, and markets are pricing in high odds of 50 bps cut.
- Analysts expect 25 bps cut on Wednesday.
- US Retail Sales data has little impact on the USD.
The US Dollar remained stable at the start of the US trading session on Tuesday, showing little response to the release of Retail Sales data as anticipated. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which is a measure of the Greenback against a basket of six currencies, edged slightly higher, pulling away from its low for the year but with only a minimal recovery. Federal Reserve (Fed) easing has become more likely, with market pricing implying a 50 bps cut, while most analysts still predict a 25 bps cut.
The US economy is experiencing growth above historical norms, indicating that the market is pricing in overly optimistic expectations of monetary policy easing. This surge in optimism may be excessive as the economic data suggests that the Fed is likely to maintain its current stance of gradual interest rate increases.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar rises mildly, investors still anticipate aggressive Fed easing
- Market expectations for aggressive Fed easing have increased ahead of Wednesday's FOMC decision.
- Most analysts anticipate a 25-basis-point cut, but a handful predict a larger 50-basis-point cut.
- The market is pricing in a 65% chance of a 50 bps cut and 250 bps of easing over the next 12 months.
- The market's aggressive rate path expectations are unlikely to be validated by the updated Dot Plot.
- Risks of a dovish surprise from the Fed remain, but not all members are expected to support such a move.
- On the data front, according to the US Census Bureau's report on Tuesday, Retail Sales in the US grew by 0.1% in August, reaching $710.8 billion.
- This followed a 1.1% rise in July and surpassed market predictions, which had anticipated a 0.2% decline. However, excluding automobile sales, Retail Sales increased by 0.1%, falling short of the expected 0.2% growth.
DXY technical outlook: DXY indicators signal bearish momentum but find support
DXY technical indicators moved lower into a bearish zone. The index fell beneath its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), signaling a decrease in buying momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, indicating a bearish trend but somewhat flattening. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is displaying diminished green bars, suggesting weak buying pressure.
Support levels lie at 100.50, 100.30 and 100.00, while resistance is found at 101.00, 101.30 and 101.60.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks at the Fed for near-term direction
AUD/USD managed well to maintain its positive bias on Tuesday despite the decent recovery in the Greenback as market participants largely anticipated the start of the Fed’s easing cycle on Wednesday.
EUR/USD keeps its bullish stance unchanged
Despite Tuesday’s corrective decline, EUR/USD remained poised to extend its upside impulse in the short term, as investors continued to expect the Fed to reduce its interest rates by 50 bps at its September 18 meeting.
Gold under mild pressure near $2,560
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Tuesday and trades below $2,580. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 3.6% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP eyes return above $0.60 with pro-crypto attorney lending support to Ripple investors for their losses
Ripple (XRP) holds steady above $0.5800, an important support level for the asset on Tuesday. The altcoin gears up for recovery likely in response to positive developments in the project. XRP trades at $0.5860 at the time of writing.
Why the Fed is set to cut interest rates and what does that mean Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday. This is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States (US) – but also abroad given the importance of the US as the world’s largest economy.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.