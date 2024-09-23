US Dollar holds firm after mixed PMIs, Fed speakers

- US Dollar holds its ground on Monday, rising despite softer PMI data.
- Market prices in 75 bps of Fed easing by year-end.
- Fed's Goolsbee pledged for “many cuts” will be needed next year.
The US economy is showing some signs of deceleration, but there are also some signs of the economic activity holding resilient. The Fed has stated that the pace of the easing cycle will depend on the incoming data.
On Monday, the Chicago Fed's Goolsbee stated that rates need to come down, adding that “many more rate cuts” will be needed next year. On the other hand, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that the Fed is still focused on data to guide its decisions. The Atlanta Fed’s Bostic commented that the recent 50 bps cut last week doesn’t establish a pattern for future cuts, also noting that risks to the labor market have grown.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar stays green after PMI data
- Composite S&P PMI expanded at a slower pace of 54.4 in September, down from 54.6 in August.
- Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly declined to 47.0, while the services PMI expanded at a better-than-projected 55.4.
- Market continues to veer toward a dovish Fed, pricing in 75 bps of easing by year-end.
- Traders will keep an eye on incoming Fed comments and if incoming data would justify a 50 or 75 bps cut.
- US Dollar is likely to remain vulnerable until the market reprices Fed expectations. Incoming data will be key.
DXY technical outlook: Bulls remain weak and go nowhere
The DXY index has shown some momentum, but indicators remain in a bearish zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40, indicating weak buying pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is displaying diminishing green bars, further supporting the bearish trend.
Supports are located at 100.50, 100.30 and 100.00. Resistance levels are found at 101.00, 101.30 and 101.60. The DXY index is likely to face resistance at these levels if it continues to rise. Conversely, if it falls below the support levels, it could signal further weakness.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD near 2024 highs ahead of RBA decision
The Australian Dollar holds on to gains against its American rival, with AUD/USD trading around 0.6840 early in Asia. The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy early on Tuesday, widely anticipated to keep the OCR unchanged once again.
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1100 mark
EUR/USD finished Monday with losses, a handful of pips above the 1.1100 mark. Tepid growth-related European data fueled speculation the European Central Bank will have to trim interest rates by more than previously believed.
Gold record highs keep coming
Gold is continuing its uptrend as markets continue to price in more interest rate cuts from the Fed. Such cuts would make Gold, a non-yielding asset, more attractive. Rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon push up haven demand for the precious metal.
Bitcoin holds above $62,000 despite mild decrease in ETF inflows
Bitcoin (BTC) halts the recent positive movement and stabilizes above its key psychological level of $62,000 on Monday after a nearly 7.5% rise last week. On-chain data hints at a neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders at a rally in Bitcoin's price as more traders bet on the asset's rise.
Week ahead: Updates from the RBA and SNB eyed; US PCE data also on the radar
Tuesday welcomes an update from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank is widely anticipated to hold things steady. Amid cooling inflation, the Swiss National Bank is widely expected to reduce its Policy Rate on Thursday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.