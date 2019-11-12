US Dollar rises sharply in Latam; Chilean peso drops to record lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Latin American currencies are the worst performers. 
  • The bearish trend intensifies amid turmoil in the region. 

The US Dollar is up significantly against Latin American currencies on Tuesday, with the Chilean peso leading losses and trading at record low levels. The USD/CLP reached earlier today 800 for the first time, before pulling back to 782.00. Equity prices in Chile fell to the lowest levels in more than two years as protests in the streets continue. 

The greenback rose today more than 3% in Chile and is up by more than 10% over the last thirty days. In Colombia, it gains today 1.60%, with the USD/COP trading at 3,390  the highest in a week. 

Global financial markets show low volatility on Tuesday as traders now await a speech from US President Trump Economic Club of New York. The outlook in Latin America worsened over the last hours following the resignation under pressure from riots in the streets and the military on Sunday of Evo Morales. There appears to be no bright spot in the region. Weeks ago, Peruvian President closed the Parliament; in Argentina the economic crisis intensified after Peronist Fernández won the presidential elections; Venezuela remains in economic chaos and in Brazil, former President Lula was released from prison creating a more complex political environment.  

Mexican peso slides but remains in recent range 

The USD/MXM is rising on Tuesday, trading slightly below 19.20 and close to the upper limit of the current consolidation range that has been in place since mid-October. The critical support of the range is the 19.00 zone. The Mexican peso remains steady in the mentioned area, unaffected so far from the Latin American crisis and ahead of the Bank of Mexico meeting on Thursday. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1793
Today Daily Change 0.0734
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 19.1059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1434
Daily SMA50 19.3912
Daily SMA100 19.3809
Daily SMA200 19.264
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.166
Previous Daily Low 19.0846
Previous Weekly High 19.2536
Previous Weekly Low 19.0434
Previous Monthly High 19.8623
Previous Monthly Low 19.0176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1349
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1157
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0717
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.0375
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9903
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.1531
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.2002
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.2344

 

 

