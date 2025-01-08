US Dollar holds gains after FOMC minutes, labor market data

- The Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary stance contributes to rising Treasury yields, reinforcing the US Dollar’s current strength.
- Rumors of a potential national economic emergency declaration bolster safe-haven demand and support the Greenback’s appeal.
- Encouraging labor market figures, including lower jobless claims and steady employment gains, further amplify bullish sentiment.
- FOMC minutes revealed that most members supported December's cuts but held a hawkish tone.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, gained towards 109.00 on Wednesday, mainly due to strong labor market figures. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish shift still supports elevated United States (US) bond yields, favoring the USD bulls. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks and trade war concerns help maintain safe-haven flows, capping any Greenback’s pullback.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar sees gains as markets assess fresh labor data and FOMC minutes
- US upcoming President Donald Trump may declare a national economic emergency to enact large-scale tariffs, spurring safe-haven bids for the US Dollar.
- Long-term US bond yields continue climbing on heavy supply; the 10-year hovers near 4.70%, while the 30-year approaches 4.93%.
- The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the December's meeting revealed that most participants supported a 25 basis point cut but remain cautious, factoring in potential trade and immigration policy changes that could prolong elevated inflation.
- Labor data shine: Weekly initial jobless claims fell to 201,000, beating the 218,000 consensus. Private sector employment rose by 122,000 in December, though below market expectations.
- Automatic Data Processing (ADP) notes a slowdown in hiring and pay gains, but health care leads job creation in the second half of 2024.
- Reports of strong US economic outperformance continue, delaying the market’s Fed cut expectations.
DXY technical outlook: Indicators maintain momentum above key support
The US Dollar Index defended its 20-day Simple Moving Average, confirming underlying bullish momentum. Technical indicators show continued upward traction, yet they are not near overbought territory, suggesting room for additional gains. Any dips may be shallow, with buyers emerging on safe-haven flows and robust yield appeal. Unless a significant shift in sentiment occurs, the DXY looks poised to sustain its constructive bias in the sessions ahead.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
