US Dollar finds support and stops the bleeding

- US Dollar recovers after declining on Friday due to Powell's dovish remarks.
- Markets anticipate 100 bps of easing by year-end and 200 bps total over the next 12 months.
- Focus turns to PCE data later this week.
The US Dollar, measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regained some ground on Monday, hovering around 101.00 after it had plummeting last week. Friday’s decline was attributed to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, hinting at a potential shift toward a looser monetary policy stance by the central bank. This, in turn, caused the 10-year US yield to dip beneath 3.8%, which weighed heavily on the USD.
Despite positive economic growth that exceeds expectations, the market's eagerness for aggressive monetary easing appears misplaced. The current situation warrants caution, as the totality of data points toward a disconnect between economic fundamentals and market pricing.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar remains vulnerable following Powell's dovish remarks
- Markets digest Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole speech with further easing expected.
- Powell signaled a shift in Fed policy, stating that "the time has come for policy to adjust."
- He also emphasized the importance of the labor market, noting an "unmistakable" slowdown.
- 100 bps of easing is predicted by year-end, with 200 bps total over the next 12 months.
- Odds of a 50 bps cut in September are 30-35%, contingent on upcoming data.
- Market participants await the August NFP report for further guidance on the Fed's path.
- This Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from July will be key.
DXY technical outlook: DXY finds support, bullish momentum might build
The DXY index has found support at its lowest levels since December, indicating a temporary pause in selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains deep in oversold territory, suggesting that there is potential for further upward corrective movements.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is exhibiting steady red bars, aligning with the RSI and providing additional evidence of potential upward momentum as there is more room to correct. That being said, there are no clear signs of a reversal and the DXY is exposed for further downside.
Key support levels to monitor are 100.50, 100.30 and 100.00, while resistance levels to watch are 101.00, 101.50 and 101.80.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
