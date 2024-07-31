US Dollar weak after Fed decision and Powell's presser

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given their significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

Labor market conditions are a key element in assessing the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels because low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), although not fully recovered, demonstrate a gradual return to neutral territory, but if they jump to positive terrain, the DXY is poised for further downside. The index continues to find support at the 104.15 and 104.00 levels, while resistance is observed at the 104.50 and 105.00 levels.

Despite a promising weekly start, the DXY index is experiencing a downturn, falling below both the 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). These two indicators seem to be converging toward a bearish crossover at around 104.00, which could add more selling pressure.

Signs of disinflation are beginning to permeate the US economic landscape, affirming the market's belief in a forthcoming rate cut in September. However, the larger economy continues to depict strength, as underscored by last week's data surprises like the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and July S&P Global PMIs.

The US Dollar, tracked by the DXY index, lost ground on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve’s meeting but managed to clear losses after the announcement. Following Powell's presser where he opened the door for a September cut, the USD resumed its downside as markets got clear clues on when the bank will start cutting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.