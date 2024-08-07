US Dollar Price Forecast: USD finds strength despite excessive easing bets

Despite market concerns, the US economy continues to grow above trend.

The market anticipates 100 bps of Fed easing by year's end.

Wednesday won’t have any economic highlights, market sentiment to dictate the pace.

The US Dollar, measured by the DXY index, remained well-supported during Wednesday's session, driven primarily by selling pressure on the Japanese Yen following a cautious outlook by the Bank of Japan. The USD/JPY pair saw a significant 2% surge throughout the day, contributing to the DXY index's hold above the 103.00 point. While there won’t be any economic data highlights on Wednesday, caution and risk perception might dictate the pace of the USD.

While markets contended with potential implications of further easing from the Fed, the US economy continues to perform solidly. Growth remains above trend, suggesting a market caught up in overly aggressive easing forecasts.

Daily digest market movers: US economic performance calls into question market's aggressive easing bets

The market remains mispriced on the extent of the Fed's easing, still fully pricing in 100 bps by year-end, a decrease from Monday's 125 bps expectations.

The market now anticipates a near 80% likelihood of a 50 bps reduction in September, down from Monday's 90%

Overall easing over the next 12 months is now expected between 175 to 200 bps, a reduction from the over 200 bps predicted on Monday

On the other hand, a severe US economic recession would need to materialize for the current easing path to remain feasible. Until more data is available, it remains challenging to counteract the prevailing dovish market narrative.

DXY technical outlook: Indications of improvement seen, bears take a breather

The DXY index's technical outlook is improving. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are currently in the red, with the RSI below the 50-point level but pointing upwards, and the MACD continuing to print lower red bars.

However, a firmly bearish outlook is confirmed by the index remaining below the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).

With this in mind, current support stands at 103.00, 102.50 and 102.20 with resistance noted at 103.50 and 104.00.