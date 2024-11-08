US Dollar Price Forecast: Hovers around 104.50, remains above nine-day EMA

- The US Dollar Index may test a four-month high of 105.45 level.
- The DXY keeps a bullish outlook as it moves upwards within an ascending channel.
- The nine-day EMA appears as the immediate support at the 104.25 level.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains its position on daily gains, hovering around 104.50 during European trading hours on Friday. The analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bullish bias as the index moves upwards within an ascending channel.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, reinforcing the prevailing bullish sentiment. Additionally, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned above the 14-day EMA, indicating short-term price movement upwards
In terms of resistance, the DXY could appreciate toward a four-month high of 105.45 level, which was marked on November 6. A breakthrough above this level could reinforce the market sentiment and support the DXY to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the psychological level of 106.00.
On the downside, the nine-day EMA appears as the immediate support at 104.25 level, followed by the 14-day EMA at 104.09 level. A break below this level could put downward pressure on the US Dollar Index to navigate toward the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 103.70 level.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.19%
|0.43%
|0.28%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.23%
|-0.13%
|-0.28%
|-0.04%
|0.20%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|0.13%
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|0.18%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.08%
|0.28%
|0.16%
|0.26%
|0.49%
|0.35%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.26%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|-0.20%
|-0.33%
|-0.49%
|-0.23%
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|NZD
|-0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.35%
|-0.10%
|0.14%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|0.07%
|0.32%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
