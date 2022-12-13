The US Dollar is sitting in a technical bundle of key structures that has something for both the bulls and bears ahead of the release of US inflation data and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
Traders are looking for signs of a Fed pivot, i.e., for its policy outlook to change course from its currently contractionary (tight) monetary policy to expansionary (loose).
A Fed pivot typically happens when economic conditions have fundamentally changed in such a way that the Fed can no longer continue its prior policy stance and the US Consumer Price Inflation data is used as a primary gauge in that respect. In fact, the DXY's biggest daily drop and second-largest daily gain in 2022 have come on the back of prior CPI data.
The Fed is widely expected to hike the funds rate by 50 basis points (bp) on Wednesday, after four consecutive 75 bp hikes. If the data comes in hotter than expected, this will be problematic for the Fed eager to slow the pace of tightening and potentially weigh on risk assets and thus lead to a stronger US Dollar.
The headline is expected at 7.3% YoY vs. 7.7% in October, while the core is expected at 6.1% YoY vs. 6.3% in October. Last week, the Producer Price Index came in higher than expected, raising concerns that inflation is likely to prove to be much stickier than the markets are pricing.
DXY technical analysis
The trendline was broken and the bulls are on the back side of it. If the data comes in hot, a move beyond the 50% mean reversion resistance near 1.05.65 could spell an upside correction continuation scenario for the near future. On the flip side, 103.00 will be a key target for the remaining weeks of the year should a Fed pivot be priced in even further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
