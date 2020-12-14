US dollar positioning is conflicting with prospects of a bullish correction in DXY

- DXY bulls note the monthly support and potential of a daily double bottom.
- Positioning data is skewed to the downside for the US dollar.
We have an interesting scenario for the US dollar index, DXY.
DXY is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies.
It is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to following select currencies:
- Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight.
- Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight.
- Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight.
- Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1% weight.
- Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight.
- Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight.
Looking at the latest positioning of the US dollar, compared to the components of the DXY, we can see that net short USD positions climbed for a third consecutive week.
The move is consistent with the softer tone of the greenback in the spot market of late. (The index has lost 12.25% in 2020).
Looking across the board of the DXY, we can see that positioning data has also moved more positive, apart from CHF, across the spectrum of currencies.
However, at 90.42 the low, the price is meeting what could be a strong level of support for DXY from a monthly basis.
Moving down to the daily chart, if there is stabilisation here and a subsequent bid, we could see the price complete a bullish W-formation which brings 91.50 into scope:
However, the positive vaccine news and the perception that the Fed will lean on the yield curve if necessary continue to support risk appetite which is a longer-term weight for the US dollar.
With that being said, the fate of the US dollar is not a foregone conclusion.
''Going forward it is possible that risk appetite could be kept in check by the realisation that economic data are likely to worsen before they improve,'' analysts at Rabobank argued, explaining in particular that further news on a US fiscal stimulus bill remains a risk.
However, given the weighting of the euro over the DXY, the analysts also explained that while net positions of EUR are elevated from a historical perspective they remain well below this year’s highs.
The euro is threatening a continuation to the upside for which is illustrated within the following technical analysis:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.