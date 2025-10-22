TRENDING:
UK CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index weakens below 99.00, US-China trade talks in focus

  • US Dollar Index softens to around 98.90 in Wednesday’s early European session. 
  • Fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and the prospect of Fed rate cuts undermine the DXY. 
  • Traders will closely monitor the US-China trade talks. 
US Dollar Index weakens below 99.00, US-China trade talks in focus
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 98.90 during the early European session on Wednesday. The DXY weakens after three consecutive days of gains amid the ongoing US federal shutdown. 

The US government shutdown has entered its 22nd day as the Senate on Monday failed for the 11th time to advance a House-passed measure to fund the government and end the ongoing shutdown. The 50-43 vote fell mostly along party lines. 

A failure by Congress to pass funding legislation can erode investor confidence in US economic governance and weigh on the US Dollar against its rivals. Additionally, the release of important economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau is suspended, complicating decision-making for the Federal Reserve (Fed). 

Fed funds futures are currently pricing in nearly a 98.9% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut to interest rates at the central bank's meeting on October 29, up from 99.4% odds yesterday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On the other hand, positive developments surrounding the US-China relations could help limit the DXY’s losses. US President Donald Trump late Tuesday predicted an upcoming meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, would yield a “good deal” on trade. However, Trump also conceded that the highly anticipated talks may not happen. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterparts to discuss a de-escalation of trade tensions ahead of the US-China trade talks.  

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strives to gain ground near 1.1600, outlook remains uncertain

EUR/USD strives to gain ground near 1.1600, outlook remains uncertain

The EUR/USD pair attempts to stabilize around 1.1600 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following a three-day losing streak. The major currency pair struggles to gain ground as the US Dollar holds its recent upside move, which came in the wake of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK annual Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% in September, against an expected increase of 4% in the same month. A downside surprise in the UK inflation data keeps BoE rate cut bets alive, weighing on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold edges lower as traders book profits

Gold edges lower as traders book profits

Gold price tumbles below $4,100 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal extends the decline after facing its steepest selloff in over a decade as traders booked profits following an extended rally that saw the commodity rise for nine straight weeks while hitting successive records.

Chainlink eyes recovery as whales accumulate amid fading bearish momentum

Chainlink eyes recovery as whales accumulate amid fading bearish momentum

Chainlink price steadies around $17.66 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from the key resistance zone the previous day. On-chain data paints a bullish outlook as certain whale wallets are accumulating LINK tokens. Moreover, the technical analysis suggests a recovery as momentum indicators suggest easing bearish pressure.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers