US Dollar Index weakens below 98.00 as US government shutdown extends

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note around 97.85 during the early Asian session on Friday. The US ISM Services PMI, and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday. However, the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown.

The US government shut down on Wednesday after a deadlocked Congress failed to reach a deal on funding. The immediate effect of a partial US government shutdown is likely to be a delay in key US macro releases, including the US employment report on Friday. The shutdown is expected to continue until next week. Senate Democrats are poised to vote against a GOP-backed short-term funding bill again tomorrow, and the Senate is unlikely to meet this weekend. The concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown could weigh on the DXY.

Furthermore, the private-sector jobs in the United States contracted last month, boosting expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year. This, in turn, contributes to the USD’s downside.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) revealed on Wednesday that US private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets expect a 25 basis points (bps) cut at the Fed’s October meeting and are currently pricing in a 90% possibility of an additional reduction in December.

Fed Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan on Thursday said the Fed appropriately cut rates last month to guard against the risk of a sharp deterioration in the job market, but said that so far the cooling has been gradual and signaled she is not eager to cut rates further. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could lift the US Dollar against its rivals in the near term.