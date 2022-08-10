- The index trade within a narrow range near 106.30.
- Price action in US yields also remain apathetic near Tuesday’s close.
- All the attention will be on the release of US inflation figures later in the day.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates a tight range in the low-106.00s on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index focused on CPI
The index keeps the bearish performance so far this week amidst the resurgence of the appetite for the risk complex, while investors appear to have already digested July’s strong Payrolls figures and continue to price in a 75 bps rate hike at the next Fed gathering in September.
In the meantime, prudence still prevails among market participants ahead of the publication of US inflation figures for the month of July, due later in the NA session, while US yields remain flat and trade close to Tuesday’s closing levels.
Other than the CPI release, the US docket will include the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, the EIA’s report on US crude oil inventories and the Monthly Budget Statement.
What to look for around USD
The index remains under pressure and trades near the 106.00 region ahead of key releases in the US calendar.
The dollar, in the meantime, is poised to extend the current range bound theme amidst persistent cautiousness pre-US CPI and prospects for the continuation of the aggressive normalization by the Federal Reserve.
Looking at the macro scenario, the dollar appears propped up by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, Wholesale Inventories (Wednesday) Initial Claims, Producer Prices (Thursday) – Flash Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.02% at 106.27 and a breach of 105.04 (monthly low August 2) would expose 103.67 (weekly low June 27) and finally 103.5 (100-day SMA). On the upside, a breakout of 107.42 (weekly high post-FOMC July 27) would expose 109.29 (2022 high July 15) and then 109.77 (monthly high September 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0200, US inflation awaited
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0200, extending consolidation in early Europe. Germany confirms final HICP at 8.5% YoY in July. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid sluggish Treasury yields ahead of the all-important inflation data.
GBP/USD turns sideways below 1.2100 ahead of US Inflation
GBP/USD is juggling in a tight range below 1.2100, as investors refrain from placing bets on the pair ahead of the US Inflation data. The annualized US CPI is seen softening in July to 8.7%, although core figures are likely to quicken.
Gold eyes key levels and US inflation
Gold price is easing from near monthly highs ahead of US inflation. US CPI will shape the Fed rate hike policy and market sentiment. XAU/USD sees healthy barriers on both sides amid a sense of caution.
How to trade DOGE as crypto markets coil up after recent crash?
Dogecoin price shows signs of consolidation as it produces a potential top formation. While the direction of DOGE is decided, there might be a minor detour before reaching its target.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!