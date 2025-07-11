US Dollar Index trades firmly below 98.00 Trump’s fresh tariff threats spoils market mood

- The US Dollar Index trades higher to near the two-week high of 97.90 amid a sour market mood.
- US President Trump imposes 35% tariffs on Canada and is prepared to announce additional levies for the EU.
- Investors will pay close attention to the US CPI data for June.
The US Dollar (USD) holds onto gains during the European trading session on Friday as fresh tariff threats by United States (US) President Donald Trump have weakened the risk appetite of investors.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, clings to gains near the two-week high around 97.90.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.46%
|0.47%
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.39%
|0.40%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|-0.46%
|-0.39%
|0.04%
|-0.24%
|-0.40%
|-0.15%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|-0.47%
|-0.40%
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|-0.50%
|-0.23%
|-0.55%
|CAD
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|0.24%
|0.23%
|-0.21%
|0.02%
|-0.30%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.40%
|0.50%
|0.21%
|0.35%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|-0.27%
|-0.19%
|0.15%
|0.23%
|-0.02%
|-0.35%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.13%
|0.55%
|0.55%
|0.30%
|0.11%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
On Thursday, US President Trump said in a telephonic interview with NBC News that he is considering imposing 15%-20% blanket tariffs that have failed to strike a deal during the 90-day pause period. The blanket tariff rate is higher than 10% announced on the so-called “Liberation Day” on April 2 and is expected to lead to upheavals in the global trade environment.
“We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump said.
In addition to an increase in the blanket levy, Trump’s threat to send letters to Canada and the European Union (EU) on Thursday or Friday, dictating tariff rates, also diminished the appeal of riskier assets. Later on, he imposed 35% tariffs on Canada, inclusive of fentanyl levy, and these were separate from Trump’s sectoral tariffs.
On the domestic front, the next major trigger for the US Dollar is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published on Tuesday. Investors will closely monitor the US inflation data as it will demonstrate the impact of sectoral tariffs. The inflation data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released on Wednesday showed that members believe monetary policy adjustments are inappropriate until they gain clarity over the impact of new economic policies on inflation.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1700 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. The pair is weighed by fading EU-US trade deal hopes as US President Trump is set to send a tariff letter to the European Union later in the day. Sustained haven demand for the US Dollar adds to EUR/USD's downside.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin hits record high
Meme coins Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki are positioned to extend gains as the weekly recovery reaches crucial resistance levels. The meme coins gain bullish momentum on the back of Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery run, hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.
Gold price flirts with weekly top near $3,340 amid sustained safe-haven buying
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third straight day on Friday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range in the European session. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump this week issued notices to a slew of trading partners and raised concerns about a global trade war.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reinforcing expectations of a BoC rate cut
Consensus among market participants projects a slight rise in Canada’s Unemployment Rate to 7.1% in June, up from 7.0% in May. Additionally, investors forecast the economy will add no jobs in the same month, reversing May’s 8.8K increase.
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.3550 after UK data
GBP/USD keeps losses near 1.3550 in European trading on Friday. The pair faces headwinds from an unexpected UK economic contraction in May. Additionally, a broadly firmer US Dollar on rising trade tensions continues to undermine GBP/USD.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.