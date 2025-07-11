US Dollar Index trades firmly below 98.00 Trump’s fresh tariff threats spoils market mood

The US Dollar Index trades higher to near the two-week high of 97.90 amid a sour market mood.

US President Trump imposes 35% tariffs on Canada and is prepared to announce additional levies for the EU.

Investors will pay close attention to the US CPI data for June.

The US Dollar (USD) holds onto gains during the European trading session on Friday as fresh tariff threats by United States (US) President Donald Trump have weakened the risk appetite of investors.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, clings to gains near the two-week high around 97.90.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.46% 0.47% 0.24% -0.02% 0.27% -0.05% EUR -0.07% 0.39% 0.40% 0.16% -0.02% 0.19% -0.13% GBP -0.46% -0.39% 0.04% -0.24% -0.40% -0.15% -0.55% JPY -0.47% -0.40% -0.04% -0.23% -0.50% -0.23% -0.55% CAD -0.24% -0.16% 0.24% 0.23% -0.21% 0.02% -0.30% AUD 0.02% 0.02% 0.40% 0.50% 0.21% 0.35% -0.11% NZD -0.27% -0.19% 0.15% 0.23% -0.02% -0.35% -0.37% CHF 0.05% 0.13% 0.55% 0.55% 0.30% 0.11% 0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Thursday, US President Trump said in a telephonic interview with NBC News that he is considering imposing 15%-20% blanket tariffs that have failed to strike a deal during the 90-day pause period. The blanket tariff rate is higher than 10% announced on the so-called “Liberation Day” on April 2 and is expected to lead to upheavals in the global trade environment.

“We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump said.

In addition to an increase in the blanket levy, Trump’s threat to send letters to Canada and the European Union (EU) on Thursday or Friday, dictating tariff rates, also diminished the appeal of riskier assets. Later on, he imposed 35% tariffs on Canada, inclusive of fentanyl levy, and these were separate from Trump’s sectoral tariffs.

On the domestic front, the next major trigger for the US Dollar is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published on Tuesday. Investors will closely monitor the US inflation data as it will demonstrate the impact of sectoral tariffs. The inflation data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released on Wednesday showed that members believe monetary policy adjustments are inappropriate until they gain clarity over the impact of new economic policies on inflation.

