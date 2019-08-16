US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Upside momentum remains firm. Eyes on 2019 highs near 99.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index is prolonging the positive note at the end of the week and already trades at shouting distance from May tops in the boundaries of 98.40.
  • Further upside should see YTD tops in levels just below the 99.00 mark re-tested in the near term.
  • While above the short-term support line off June’s low (95.84), today at 97.22, the upside momentum in the buck looks well sustained.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.26
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 98.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.81
Daily SMA50 97.25
Daily SMA100 97.38
Daily SMA200 96.98
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.24
Previous Daily Low 97.82
Previous Weekly High 98.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.21
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.74

 

 

