US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The 55-day SMA at 97.80 holds the downside so far

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY has managed to bounce off Friday’s lows in the 97.90/85 band, where is located the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 down move.
  • If the selling pressure intensifies, the decline should meet strong contention at 97.80, where today sits the key 55-day SMA. This area of support is also reinforced by the short-term support line around 97.70.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while above the critical 200-day SMA at 97.11, the constructive bias should remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.24
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 98.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.37
Daily SMA50 97.92
Daily SMA100 97.6
Daily SMA200 97.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 97.99
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

