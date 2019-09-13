US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Scope for a retracement to the Fibo retracement at 97.87

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY has resumed the downside and is now challenging the key support at 98.00 the figure.
  • A deeper pullback should see the 97.90/85 band retested, where coincide a Fibo retracement and weekly lows.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while above the critical 200-day SMA at 97.11, the constructive bias should remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.09
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.37
Daily SMA50 97.9
Daily SMA100 97.6
Daily SMA200 97.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.11
Previous Daily Low 98.19
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 98
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.1100 as markets digest ECB, ahead of US retail sales

EUR/USD tops 1.1100 as markets digest ECB, ahead of US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails

GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails

GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bulls struggling to defend 108.00 mark

USD/JPY bulls struggling to defend 108.00 mark

Positive US-China trade developments continue to lend support. Bulls lacked conviction amid firming Fed rate cut expectations. Traders eye US retail sales data for some short-term impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold reversed an early dip and jumped back above the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit remained well below the previous session's volatility swing high to weekly tops.

Gold News

Forex Today: Hopes for a small trade deal boosts mood, EUR/USD digests ECB whipsaw, US consumer in focus

Forex Today: Hopes for a small trade deal boosts mood, EUR/USD digests ECB whipsaw, US consumer in focus

US President Donald Trump has said that he prefers a full deal with China rather than an interim deal. Nevertheless, the idea of a US-Sino accord that would include lower tariffs is underpinning markets.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures