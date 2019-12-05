US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Remains depressed and could visit the 97.00 area

DXY broke below the 200-day SMA and accelerated the downside.

The 97.00 area now emerges on the horizon.

The index remains under heavy downside pressure so far this week.

The recent breakdown of the key 200-day SMA in the 97.60/65 band has opened the door for a deeper retracement to, initially, October and November peaks in the low-97.00s ahead of 97.03 (August low).

Occasional bullish attempts should meet minor hurdle at the 98.13/18 band, where coincide the 100-day and 55-day SMAs.