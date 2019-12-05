US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Remains depressed and could visit the 97.00 area

- DXY broke below the 200-day SMA and accelerated the downside.
- The 97.00 area now emerges on the horizon.
The index remains under heavy downside pressure so far this week.
The recent breakdown of the key 200-day SMA in the 97.60/65 band has opened the door for a deeper retracement to, initially, October and November peaks in the low-97.00s ahead of 97.03 (August low).
Occasional bullish attempts should meet minor hurdle at the 98.13/18 band, where coincide the 100-day and 55-day SMAs.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.51
|Today Daily Change
|11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|97.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.11
|Daily SMA50
|98.17
|Daily SMA100
|98.15
|Daily SMA200
|97.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.79
|Previous Daily Low
|97.41
|Previous Weekly High
|98.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.17
|Previous Monthly High
|98.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
