US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rebound needs to regain the 96.60 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY has regained some buying interest after bottoming out in the 95.80 region, coincident with late February lows. Further south emerges the next support ay 95.74, or March low.
  • The ongoing recovery should ideally retake the 96.60 region, where sit the critical 200-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line.
  • If/when this area is cleared, the immediate target will be monthly peaks in the 97.75/80 band.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.24
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 96.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.09
Daily SMA50 97.45
Daily SMA100 97.13
Daily SMA200 96.65
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.37
Previous Daily Low 95.84
Previous Weekly High 97.77
Previous Weekly Low 96.15
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message

EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating its losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message and chancing for a sharp rate cut of 50bp in July have dropped.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on the back foot after Johnson's Brexit commitment

GBP/USD on the back foot after Johnson's Brexit commitment

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, losing some ground. Leading Conservative contender Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die." BOE Governor Carney speaks later.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50

USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50

The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities. 

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats farther from multi-year tops, back closer to $1400 mark

Gold retreats farther from multi-year tops, back closer to $1400 mark

Gold hovers near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Recovery but where is the trend?

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Recovery but where is the trend?

The US Census Bureau will release its report on Manufacturers New Orders for Durable Goods in May on Wednesday June 26th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm GMT

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location