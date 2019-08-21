US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rally faltered near 98.50 ahead of key events

- DXY appears to have met a tough resistance in the 98.40/50 band, coincident with May peaks.
- Another visit to the 2019 highs just below the 99.00 barrier remains well on the cards as long as the short-term support line, today at 97.57, underpins.
- In the meantime, the index is looking to today’s FOMC minutes and Friday’s speech by Chief Powell for near term direction. The 21-day SMA at 97.90 should offer interim contention in case sellers rush to the markets, while the 2019 highs near the 99.00 mark should be the next target on a resumption of the up move.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.22
|Today Daily Change
|35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|98.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.94
|Daily SMA50
|97.34
|Daily SMA100
|97.41
|Daily SMA200
|97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.45
|Previous Daily Low
|98.12
|Previous Weekly High
|98.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.32
|Previous Monthly High
|98.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.7
