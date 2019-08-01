US Dollar Index technical analysis: Powell brings DXY up and Trump spoils the bull party

  • US President Trump announces additional tariffs on China sending USD down.
  • The correction down can reach 98.38, 98.10 and potentially 97.80.
 

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Wednesday DXY rose as the Federal Reserve made a hawkish cut of 25bps. This Thursday US President Trump announced new tariffs on China, sending USD down across the board. Interestingly, Fed’s Chair Powell said the trade war was the reason for the interest rate cut.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However the market is retracing down sharply and the bulls would need to regain the 98.68 resistance to trade towards 98.93, the 2019 high. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is testing the 98.38 support and the 100 SMA while trading below the 50 SMA, all-in-all suggesting a correction down in the near term. The move down can extend towards 98.38, 98.10 and 97.80 if the bears gather enough steam.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.42
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 98.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.42
Daily SMA50 97.21
Daily SMA100 97.25
Daily SMA200 96.91
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.68
Previous Daily Low 98.01
Previous Weekly High 98.09
Previous Weekly Low 97.13
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.5

 

 

