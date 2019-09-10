US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Keeps the constructive tone above 98.08

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY manages well to keep business near the 98.40 region so far this week, recovering ground lost after Friday’s sell off.
  • Extra gains are expected to meet the next hurdle at 98.93 (high August 1st) ahead of the 2019 high near 99.40 recorded on September 3rd.
  • As long as the short-term support line, today at 98.08, underpins, the positive stance in the buck is expected to remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.39
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 98.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.3
Daily SMA50 97.8
Daily SMA100 97.58
Daily SMA200 97.11
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.51
Previous Daily Low 98.14
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

