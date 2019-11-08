US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: getting ready for the 55-day SMA near 98.30

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside in the index remains well and sound so far this week and is now extending further north of the 98.00 barrier.
  • In the meantime, the positive view on DXY remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.49.
  • That said, further gains should now initially target the 55-day SMA at 98.29 ahead of 99.25 (high October 8th).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.19
Today Daily Change 10
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 98.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.73
Daily SMA50 98.33
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.23
Previous Daily Low 97.82
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1050 amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1050 amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, struggling to recover. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. German trade balance met expectations and US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 109.00 handle

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 109.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Friday and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 109.25 region. Conflicting reports kept a lid on any strong follow-through move.

USD/JPY News

Gold ticks higher to $1470, recovers farther from 1-month lows

Gold ticks higher to $1470, recovers farther from 1-month lows

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and built on the overnight late bounce from over one-month lows. Traditional safe-haven assets – including Gold – took a sharp knock on Thursday in reaction to positive trade-related developments.

Gold News

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $9,000 amid strong bearish momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $9,000 amid strong bearish momentum

Bitcoin is declining rapidly. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is trading close to critical $9,000, down 2% since the beginning of the day.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures