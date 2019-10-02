US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY under pressure nearing three-day lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Weaker-than-expected data in the United States is weighing on the Greenback.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 99.00 figure. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the New York session, the ADP, the forerunner of the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, disappointed the market with only 135k vs. 140k expected in September. This adds to the negative sentiment on the Greenback which started on Tuesday after the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below expectations at 47.8 vs. 50.1 forecast. This was the worst reading since 2009 and sent the index lower. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is retracing down after hitting a new 2019 high at 99.67. The market is challenging the 99.00 figure. A break of the level can lead to 98.85 support area and potentially to 98.30 if the bears gather enough steam.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 99.30 price level and 99.67 (2019 high). 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.01
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 99.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.61
Daily SMA50 98.3
Daily SMA100 97.74
Daily SMA200 97.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.67
Previous Daily Low 99.07
Previous Weekly High 99.31
Previous Weekly Low 98.29
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.13

 

 

